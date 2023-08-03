Malacca PDRM monitors personnel drug abuse via random screenings

MALACCA: Random drug screenings and inspections will be conducted from time to time, in an effort to combat drug abuse among Malacca Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers and personnel.

State deputy police chief, Datuk Razali Abu Samah, said that the random inspections would include during the morning assembly, or at any other time and place, involving all departments and units.

“We acknowledge that some may be involved in drugs, but thus far in Malacca, no members or officers have been detected. However, we will always conduct inspections, as a way of informing that police personnel are always being monitored,” he said.

He said this to the media while attending a blood donation campaign, in conjunction with the state-level 216th Police Day celebration, at the Malacca police contingent headquarters (IPK), here today.

During the campaign, more than 100 state IPK police officers and personnel attended, to donate blood and undergo health screening.

Commenting on the level of mental health of PDRM members and officers, especially in Malacca, he said that various programmes and activities were conducted to create awareness of the importance of good mental health.

“Regarding the level of mental health of police personnel as a whole, Malacca PDRM, through the Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance (JIPS), has a Counselling Unit to help those who may face behavioural issues related to mental problems.

“Under this unit, we hold awareness and exposure campaigns related to mental health. Recently, almost 100 officers and members participated in the campaign, to make them aware of the need to communicate, be friendly and socialise, to avoid depression or feeling lonely,” he said. - Bernama