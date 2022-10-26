Malacca PH willing to accept ‘parachute’ candidates

ALOR GAJAH: Malacca Pakatan Harapan (PH) is open and does not rule out the possibility of having candidates from outside to contest on its ticket in the six parliamentary seats in the state in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its chairman, Adly Zahari, said, it’s on the condition that the “parachute” candidates are able to provide the best service for the Melaka people.

“This party is national...there is no line or state borders that prevent us from serving the people. So, we are looking for candidates who are able to provide services to the community,“ he said.

He told this to reporters after attending the “Jelajah Mega Harapan Negeri Melaka” programme and the launch of the Taman Sungai Petai Permai Malacca PH election machinery by PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president.

On the list of PH candidates in Malacca, Adly said it would be announced after Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) had finalised its list, expected by Oct 30.

He said the candidates would comprise old and new faces.