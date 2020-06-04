Malacca plans to review liquor, alcoholic beverage sale regulations

MALACCA: The Malacca state government plans to review the regulations governing the sale of liquor and alcoholic beverages in the state, Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said.

New guidelines would also be considered and the review would involve the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Local Authorities (PBT) in the state.

“The state government is aware of the recent cases of drink driving accidents which have led to the death of innocent people.

“The move to conduct the review is in support of the recommendation by the Prime Minister who had proposed amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 or Act 333, so that heavier penalties could be imposed on individuals convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,“ he said in a statement here, today.

He said the issue on the sale of liquor and alcoholic beverages was serious as this had also led to other social problems which could escalate, if no firm action is taken or more severe penalties are imposed.

He said road accidents caused as result of drink driving had also given rise to social and economic consequences when families are affected following the death of a breadwinner.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the state government, Sulaiman congratulated the Malacca Historic City Council and Jasin Municipal Council on being recognised as among Malaysia’s 10 happiest cities in conjunction with the International Day of Happiness.

He said the recognition would spur both local authorities to continue to provide their best service to the community while at the same time inspire the other two PBTs, Alor Gajah and Hang Tuah Municipal Councils to strive harder for the recognition.

“It is important for all local authorities to receive the recognition because with this achievement, Malacca will be the happiest state in the country,“ he added. - Bernama