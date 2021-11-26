Malacca PN chief resigns

MALACCA: Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (pix) today announced his resignation as both the Malacca Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman and the state’s Bersatu chief, effective immediately.

He said this was to give a chance to the new leadership to lead Bersatu in Malacca and for Malacca PN to have ample time to make preparations to face the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

“This is also to enable me to focus on strengthening and garnering support for PN and Bersatu in Tangga Batu and to concentrate fully on my responsibilities as the vice-president of Bersatu ahead of GE15.

“I will submit my formal resignation letter to Bersatu president and PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tomorrow,” he said in a statement here, today.

In the statement, Mohd Rafiq also apologised for all the mistakes during his tenure as Malacca PN chairman and the Malacca Bersatu chief.

“I hope and pray that the people can continue giving their support to PN and may PN achieve excellent success in the upcoming GE15,” he added.

In the state election last week, Mohd Rafiq lost the Telok Mas seat to Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman with a 2,076-vote majority in a four-cornered fight.

-Bernama