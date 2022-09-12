Malacca police held two men, open 20 investigation papers during GE15

MALACCA: Malacca police arrested two men and opened 20 investigation papers for various offences related to the 15th general election (GE15) campaign, said Malacca police chief Datuk Zainol Samah.

He said the two men aged between 20 and 50 were each arrested for offences under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and Section 427/506 of the same code for mischief and criminal threats.

“We have already submitted the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

“On the whole, the Malacca police contingent is very satisfied with the proceedings of GE15 in this state because it took place in a calm atmosphere and thanks to all officers who have shown high discipline and full commitment in their duties,“ he told reporters at here today.

He said this after the December Assembly of the Malacca contingent police headquarters organised by the Department of Logistics and Technology here today.

In other developments, Zainol said arrests involving drug trafficking cases in the state increased to 19.94 per cent to 746 people from January to November this year compared to 622 people in the same period last year. - Bernama