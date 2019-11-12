Malacca police nab pusher, seize syabu worth RM400,000

MALACCA: A suspected drug pusher was detained with 8.2 kg of syabu worth RM400,000 in the Taman Dimensi area, Alor Gajah here, last Saturday.

Malacca police chief, Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said police detained the 41-year-old man and found a bag containing the drugs in a car at about 2pm.

‘’The drug could be from Kuala Lumpur or Johor but it is still being investigated,’’ he told a media conference, here today.

He said police believed the drug distribution activity had a network and was not a one-man operation based on the amount and value of the drug seized.

The man who worked as an excavator operator and was from Johor did not have a crime record and was drug free.

Mat Kasim said police also seized two rings worth RM2,100 and the vehicle used by the suspect.

He said the father of five was remanded for five days until Nov 16 to help in investigation and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death sentence if found guilty.

He also advised the public to exercise caution in helping others to carry packages to avoid becoming drug mules.

‘’Identify what is being carried ... don’t arbitrarily agree to ferry other people’s things after being offered a large sum of money,’’ he added. - Bernama