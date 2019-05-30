Malacca police personnel found involved in six drug abuse cases

MALACCA: There were six cases involving drug abuse among the state’s police personnel from January to April this year, an increase of five cases compared to one case in the same period last year, said Malacca police chief Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah.

However, he said misconduct cases among Malacca contingent personnel dropped by 10 cases in the first four months this year to 13 from 23 cases in the same period last year, while there was no corruption case recorded compared to one case in the same period last year.

“The integrity aspect is crucial in ensuring the best delivery service among all Malacca police personnel for the people.

“Hence, Malacca PDRM personnel must always be on the right track to return to basics and to always comply with the procedures and regulations while on duty,“ he said in his speech at the Malacca police headquarters monthly assembly organised by its Integrity and Standard Compliance Department here, today.

At the event, 83 recipients who were the contingent’s officers and personnel, as well as members of the public received their certificates of appreciation from the Malacca police chief.

Raja Shahrom said he was seriously concerned about the involvement of its personnel in drug abuse which gave a negative image to the contingent and may even affect the services of personnel involved.

He said stern actions would be taken against personnel involved including disciplinary actions and dismissal if found guilty by the court.

He noted that from January to April this year, 22 officers and personnel of the contingent were given intervention such as counselling, consultancy and advice, compared to 203 in the same period last year.

“We always help our officers and personnel who have personal or work problems by providing them counselling, advice or guidance so that the problems they encountered will not affect their service quality and burden them,“ he said. — Bernama