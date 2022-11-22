Malacca police seize syabu worth over RM800,000

MALACCA: Malacca police busted a drug trafficking syndicate after arresting a man and seizing syabu worth RM834,768 during a raid in Malacca Island last night.

Malacca Police Chief Datuk Zainol Samah said the 50-year-old suspect was arrested on the road shoulder at 12.10 am by a team of officers and members of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department from the Malacca Police Contingent Headquarters and the 6th Battalion General Defence Force (PGA6), in Johor.

“Upon inspection police found syabu weighing 23.10 kilogrammes (kg) in a Proton Saga BLM car driven by the suspect, believed to be acting as a ‘transporter’.

“The syabu was found in 22 yellow packages that were filled in three bags found in the vehicle,“ he said at a press conference at IPK Malacca in Ayer Keroh here today.

Zainol said the raid was carried out as a result of intelligence carried out by the police over the past month and it was suspected that the drugs were brought from the Klang Valley.

He said the suspect was believed to carrying out the activities for the first time while the syabu was believed to be for the foreign market.

He said urine screening test done on the man was also negative and a criminal record check found that the suspect had four previous records related to the Common Gaming Houses Act, Immigration and Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

“The suspect is remanded for seven days starting today until Nov 29 for investigations and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said. - Bernama