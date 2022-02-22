Malacca police to mobilise 308 members for Johor state election

JASIN: Some 308 policemen from the Malacca police contingent will be mobilised to Johor for the state election.

Malacca police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said the policemen, including from the Light Strike Force (LSF) and traffic, would be mobilised in stages to assist in ensuring a smooth election in Johor.

He said the Malacca police were also prepared with 70 reserve members, who could be mobilised to Johor should the need arise.

“We are also prepared to share our experience in terms of enforcement during the Malacca state election (which was held last Nov 20) with the Johor contingent,“ he told reporters after opening the Bemban police station here today.

Also present was Malacca deputy police chief Datuk Razali Abu Samah.

Meanwhile, Abdul Majid said the Malacca police, with the cooperation of Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) and the Malacca Historic City Council (MBMB), would introduce ‘Smart City Policing’ at Jonker Walk next month to make it a safe place for tourists.

He said it would the use of technology and installation of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

“Malacca is a tourist state that receives millions of visitors every year and this effort is to ensure that the tourist area is always safe,” he added. — Bernama