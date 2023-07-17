Malacca police to send 589 personnel to states holding polls

MALACCA: A total of 589 personnel of the Malacca police contingent will be deployed to help out states which are holding their state elections next month.

Malacca police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said these officers and men would be dispatched to nearby states like Negeri Sembilan.

“We are ready and just waiting for instruction to start deploying the personnel,” he told a press conference after witnessing the handover of duties to the new Malacca deputy police chief here today.

At the ceremony, acting state deputy police chief ACP Mohamed Mahat, who is also state Special Branch chief, handed over duties to SAC Md Nazri Zawawi.

Zainol said the temporary deployment of Malacac police personnel for election duties outside the state would not affect the state police contingent’s role in helping the state government to prepare for the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024). -Bernama