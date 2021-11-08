Malacca polls: 15 independent candidates form grouping

MELAKA: A total of 15 out of the 22 Independent candidates contesting in the Malacca state election have agreed to establish an ‘Independent grouping’ for the campaign period.

Serkam seat Independent candidate Datuk Norazlanshah Hazali (pix) said the movement was established due to their (Independents) determination to rectify and stabilise the state’s political situation.

“So far, 15 Independent candidates have agreed to this proposal while the rest are still discussing the matter.

“We are all Independent candidates, not tied to any party, and we do not want to be tied to any as well,” he told a media conference here, today, while adding they plan to raise several issues during campaigning, including health and welfare.

The 22 Independent candidates will be contesting in 16 state constituencies, including Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee who will be defending the Pengkalan Batu seat.

Meanwhile, Norazlanshah said all 15 candidates will be signing statutory declarations (SD), which among others, prohibits them from forming new political parties or party hop should they be offered to join any party after the state election.

“We are also ready to quit as assemblymen and the public can even bring us to court to vacate our seats if we are found to have violated the terms of our SDs,” he said.

