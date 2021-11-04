Malacca Polls: 254 nomination forms sold -EC

MELAKA: A total of 254 nomination forms for the Melaka State Election have been sold since they were made available on Oct 18, a spokesman from the Election Commission (EC) headquarters said today.

The forms have been sold at the EC offices in Putrajaya and Malacca.

“The (form) purchasing process went smoothly in both places. The EC also advises prospective candidates to fill in the form and double check with the Returning Officer’s Office or the State Election Office prior to Nomination Day, which is on Nov 8.

“Candidates are also advised to make the deposit payment in advance, and the payment receipt must be brought on the nomination day as proof of payment, to ensure that all subsequent processes can be carried out smoothly,“ said the spokesman when contacted by Bernama.

The EC has set Nov 20 as polling date for the Malacca State Election, while early voting will take place on Nov 16.

The election is being held following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4, after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

They are Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas).

-Bernama