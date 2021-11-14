Malacca polls: Avoid campaigning with aggressive politics, egoism, or by challenging one another - Annuar

MELAKA: Campaigning for the Malacca state election should be done in moderation, avoiding aggressive politics, egoism or acts of challenging one another, says Ketereh Umno division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa. (pix)

He said the campaign should instead focus on getting the people to know the candidates who have been put forward, without having to attack or accuse one another.

“There are ethics in politics, if you ask me about the campaign in the Malacca state polls, in the current situation, aggressive politics or challenging one another is less relevant,” he said during the Agenda Massa live interview last night.

Instead, he said it should highlight politics that emphasises wisdom, tact, diplomacy and the ability to sit down and negotiate.

Annuar, who is also the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, was commenting on the matter when asked about the campaigning for the state election which was seen to have ignored the Malaysian Family concept, with the contesting coalitions attacking one another.

-Bernama