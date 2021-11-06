Malacca polls: BN moving solo won’t affect ties at federal level -Mahdzir

KUALA NERANG: The decision by Barisan Nasional (BN) to move solo in the Malacca state election will not affect relations among political parties in the current federal government.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) said he is confident that there is currently an understanding at the federal government level, which included BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN), under the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) concept.

“Even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has also decided that no minister-related programmes (ministries) will be held in Malacca in conjunction with the election.

“In other words, even if the minister goes to Malacca, it is in his capacity as a member of a political party that is contesting, instead of as a minister who is there for ministry’s programmes,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after presenting the state-level Community Development Department (Kemas) Outstanding Service Awards, here, today.

BN today announced that it will be moving on its own in the Malacca state election on Nov 20 by contesting all 28 state seats.

-Bernama