Malacca polls: Candidates with Covid-19 are allowed to contest -EC Chairman

MELAKA: Candidates who test positive for Covid-19 will not be prevented from contesting in the Malacca state election this time, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh. (pix)

However, he said candidates’ nomination papers should be submitted by the allocated time through their proposer or seconder.

“There is no problem for them (candidates) to contest, as long as they submit the nomination forms on time,“ he told Bernama at Menara Persekutuan, here, today.

He said Covid-19 screening for candidates is not mandatory but encouraged.

Meanwhile, Abdul Ghani said to ensure a smooth nomination process, the EC has also set up a special tent at the nomination centre should a candidate turn up with Covid-19 symptoms on that day.

“This tent will be managed by the Health Ministry (MOH) and EC personnel. At the main entrance of the nomination centre, candidates’ body temperature will be checked and if the reading is above 37.5 degrees Celsius, they will be directed to the tent,“ said Abdul Ghani.

He said checking and submission of the candidate’s nomination forms would be managed by the EC officers on duty at the tent.

Some 12,900 workers from various agencies including the MOH, PDRM and the local authorities would be involved in this state election.

“Of the number, 1,460 are PDRM members and 806 are MOH staff. We hope all supporters of contesting political parties will not gather or hold a procession near the nomination centre area and abide by all the standard operating procedures (SOPs),“ he added.

-Bernama