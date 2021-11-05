Malacca Polls: DAP introduces two new faces, retains six incumbents (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP, a component party under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, today, introduced two new faces to contest in the Malacca state election on Nov 20, in addition to retaining six incumbents.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix) at the party’s candidate announcement ceremony that was held virtually today said Muhamad Danish Zainudin, 25, would be fielded in the Pengkalan Batu seat while Leng Chau Yen, 37, in the Bandar Hilir seat.

“DAP is contesting in eight state seats, (and) six (incumbents) are retained and two new faces will be nominated,“ he said.

The six incumbents are G. Saminathan for Gadek, Kerk Chee Yee (Ayer Keroh), Allex Seah Shoo Chin (Kesidang), Damian Yeo Shen Li (Duyong), Tey Kok Kiew (Bemban) and Low Chee Leong (Kota Laksamana).

Former Bemban assemblyman Dr Wong Fort Pin will not defend the state seat in the upcoming polls and is replaced by Tey.

Meanwhile, Lim admitted that the upcoming polls would pose some difficulties because of the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

“But even though we face various obstacles, we will continue to work together with the voters to ensure that we create history in Malacca, which is to get the mandate (for) the PH government,“ he said.

The EC has set Nov 20 as the polling date for the Malacca State Election, while early voting will take place on Nov 16.

The election is being held following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4, after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

-Bernama