Malacca polls: EC ready for nominations tomorrow -Abdul Ghani

MELAKA: The Election Commission (EC) is all set to execute the nomination process for the Malacca state election tomorrow, said its chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh. (pix)

He said everything has been prepared according to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) and hoped the process would run smoothly.

“We have been in close contact with various quarters including the (Malaysian) Meteorological Department on the weather forecast and we are ready if it rains during the nominations,” he told Bernama.

Checks by Bernama at Kolej Komuniti Selandar’s main hall, one out of the 28 nomination centres for the Malacca state election, found over 20 EC staff making the final preparations for the nomination process tomorrow.

It includes finalising the position of the candidate, proposer and officers in the hall according to the stipulated SOP, in addition to the process of reviewing the forms, documents and insolvency status that the candidates will submit to the Returning Officer.

The nomination process is scheduled for one hour from 9am.

Meanwhile, the nomination centre for the Asahan state seat is expected to be among the focus tomorrow as it is likely to see a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional’s candidate Fairul Nizam Roslan, Datuk Seri Idris Haron (PKR) and Danish Basil (Gerakan).

Other nomination centres are for the Tanjung Bidara, Lendu, Bukit Katil and Pengkalan Batu seats which will see a clash of political party leaders in Malacca.

