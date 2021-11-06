Malacca polls: Idris and Nor Azman to contest under PH banner (Updated)

MELAKA: The guessing game over the fate of former state assemblymen Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan in the Malacca State Election finally came to an end as both were announced as Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates today.

PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) when making the announcement said Idris would contest in Asahan, which is a traditional PKR seat, while Nor Azman would run in Pantai Kundor, the traditional seat of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

At the same time, Anwar said Idris and Nor Azman had also been accepted as PKR and Amanah members respectively.

“As far as we are concerned, they have joined (the respective parties) because that has been the understanding. The important thing now, is that they represent Pakatan Harapan,“ he said during a ceremony to announce PH candidates conducted virtually.

Meanwhile, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu also confirmed the membership of the Amanah candidate, and stressed the importance of PH working as a team in facing the polls.

Anwar said the distribution of seats was also maintained as previously agreed by PH, namely 11 seats for PKR, nine for Amanah, and eight for DAP.

“Generally, if we look at the candidates, many are new, mostly running for the first time. Secondly, the average age (of candidates) is relatively younger, if we look at (the ages) 21, 30, 36, 40 and a combination so that there are seniors (as well),“ he said.

Through today’s announcement, three candidates would be defending the seats, they won in the 14th General Election (GE14), namely Datuk Gue Teck from PKR in Klebang, Datuk Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab (Amanah-Durian Tunggal) and Adly Zahari (Amanah-Bukit Katil).

However, Datuk Ginie Lim Siew Lin, who is the incumbent of the Machap Jaya seat, was not nominated this time, and the seat will be contested by Law Bing Haw, 40, who is Kota Melaka PKR Branch vice chief.

The youngest candidate announced today was Malacca PKR Srikandi chief Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir, 21, who holds a Diploma in Communication and Media Studies from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam, and will contest in Sungai Rambai.

The Election Commission has set the polling date for the Malacca State Election on Nov 20, while the nomination of candidates is on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16.

It is being held following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew their support for chief minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

They are Idris, Nor Azman, Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas).

