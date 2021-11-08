Malacca polls: Idris’ return to Asahan met by six-cornered fight

JASIN: Former Melaka chief minister, Datuk Seri Idris Haron (pix), returns to his roots to contest the Asahan state seat under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket in the Malacca state election on Nov 20.

However, his ‘homecoming’ will be met by a six-cornered fight as he will face Fairul Nizam Roslan from Barisan Nasional (BN); Danesh Basil from Perikatan Nasional (PN) and three independent candidates, namely, Mohd Noor Salleh; Azmar Abdul Hamid and Mohd Akhir Ayob.

“By having several candidates contesting, namely three from political parties and three independent candidates, it is a sign that democracy is in full swing,” he said when met at the Asahan nomination centre at the Selandar Community College, here, today.

Asked about his pledges to Asahan voters, Idris said that he aimed to turn the constituency into an agricultural hub.

“Although considered a rural area, I see the land here is very fertile and it is very suitable for progressive development.

“Asahan can also become a new tourist attraction area as well as an agricultural hub in Malacca in the future; that’s what I plan to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, BN candidate Fairul Nizam said that as Asahan will see a six-cornered fight, he hoped the local community would support him so that the agenda to empower the constituency, including education, could continue.

Fairul Nizam also said that the voters in Asahan were mature. They knew which party was capable of safeguarding their well-being and had a clear direction.

The Malacca Umno Youth chief also said that education was the mainstay in the development of a nation, and he wanted to provide the best educational space and opportunities for local children.

“I will continue (the work) of the previous assemblyman because I believe that being an elected representative, one must always be working for the people. So, we will highlight welfare and education and some other big ones. We will put forward the demand from the people,” he said.

