Malacca polls: JBPM to monitor flood hotspots

MALACCA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is monitoring several flood hotspots and is ready to provide assistance to voters if floods occur during the Malacca State Election polling day tomorrow.

Its director Abu Bakar Katain said this included mobilising assets such as fire engines, lorries and boats to ferry voters impacted by floods to the voting centres to smoothen the voting process.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department had forecasted that there would be no rain in the morning but thunderstorms in the evening in three districts in Malacca, namely, Malacca Tengah, Alor Gajah and Jasin.

He said the focus would be on critical areas which have the potentials for floods due to factors such as being low-lying and close to rivers.

“Despite being not directly involved in the state election, the department is always ready to face any possibility so that the voting process is smooth,” he said when contacted here, today.

