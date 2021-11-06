Malacca polls: Muda to adopt neutral stance - Syed Saddiq

MELAKA: Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) will be adopting a ‘neutral stance’ in the Malacca state election (PRN) on Nov 20, its president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said.

He said this is after Pakatan Harapan (PH) decided to field former assemblymen Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang) and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor) who, along with two other assemblymen, withdrew their support for former chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali’s that led to the collapse of the previous state government.

He said talks on the possibility of fielding its candidates under the PH banner began two weeks ago, adding that a lot had been discussed to ensure that the party’s aims to unite the Opposition were achieved.

However, PH’s stand to go ahead and select those who were responsible for the state election in the first place has forced the party to take a neutral stance, he said.

“We have decided to take a neutral approach in this (state) election, focus on the 15th General Election (15GE) and strengthen our politics of public service,” he said in a virtual media conference today.

PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that Idris would be contesting in Asahan, which is a traditional PKR seat, while Nor Azman would run in Pantai Kundor, the traditional seat of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

Syed Saddiq, on Oct 27, was reported to have said that his party was negotiating with PH to field a Muda candidate in the Melaka polls.

Muda, formed by Syed Saddiq on Sept 17 last year, however, has yet to be registered by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) as a political party.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 for polling and Nov 8 for nominations while early voting will be conducted on Nov 16.

The election is being held following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4, after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the Chief Minister.

-Bernama