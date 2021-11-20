Malacca polls: No untoward incidents reported, so far -Police

ALOR GAJAH: No untoward incidents were reported during polling for the Malacca state election as of 1pm today, said State deputy police chief Datuk Razali Abu Samah. (pix)

“So far, the voting process is going smoothly, and no complaints were received from voters,” he said during a live interview with Bernama TV at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram, Masjid Tanah here, today.

On the traffic situation at the polling centres which opened at 8am, he said the situation was reported under control, so far.

“In terms of traffic control, the Malacca police have mobilised adequate personnel to control the traffic,” he added.

According to Razali, the police did not receive any reports on heavy traffic in the state.

-Bernama