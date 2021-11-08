Malacca polls: Nomination process went smoothly - Police

ALOR GAJAH: The nomination process for the Malacca state election today proceeded smoothly, said state Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) chief ACP Mohd Hedzir Hussin.

He said there were only two minor incidents that were successfully dealt with by the police and would be investigated for further action.

Mohd Hedzir said all election staff and candidates present at the nomination centres complied with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

“Alhamdulillah, this morning, the nomination process in 28 locations went smoothly in accordance with the SOP set by MKN,“ he told reporters, here.

Meanwhile, Melaka Police deputy chief Datuk Razali Abu Samah said the police received two reports regarding the presence of supporters at two nomination centres namely Dewan Japerun Tanjung Bidara, here and Kompleks Komuniti Desa Telok Mas in Central Malacca.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 as the polling date for the Malacca state election and early voting on Nov 16, following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

-Bernama