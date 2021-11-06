Malacca polls: PAS members, supporters to vote for PN candidates - Abdul Hadi

KUALA TERENGGANU: PAS will instruct all its members and supporters to vote for Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates in the upcoming Malacca state election.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) said the directive is also applicable to seats contested by Barisan Nasional (BN).

“We hold to the message that has been conveyed to the grassroots and party machinery to support PN and PAS has also agreed to use PN’s logo in the state election.

“We also stick to the basis of three-party cooperation. There must be a fair distribution of seats among the parties (in the government). If they (BN) do not want to cooperate, it is up to them,” he told reporters after delivering his policy speech at the 67th PAS Annual Muktamar (Assembly) here, today.

BN today announced that it would field 28 candidates for the Malacca state election, with 20 of them were from Umno, MCA (seven) and MIC (one), at an event held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

On PAS candidates, Abdul Hadi hinted that the party would contest in one-third of the total 28 seats.

Asked about whether BN’s announcement to field its 28 candidates would result in three-cornered fights, Abdul Hadi said there was still time for negotiations before the nomination day on Nov 8.

The Malacca state election is being held following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4, after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 for polling and Nov 16 for early voting.

-Bernama