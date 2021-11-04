Malacca polls: PH to announce candidates anytime soon -Adly

MELAKA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be announcing its candidates for the Malacca state election anytime soon, state PH chairman Adly Zahari (pix) said.

He said the PH Presidential Council was deciding on the final list after three component parties, namely Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and DAP submitted their choice of candidates.

Asked about the fate of former assemblymen Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan and whether they will be fielded as PH candidates, Adly said the matter was also still being discussed by the presidential council.

“What is important now is for the national leadership to make the final decisions. It is just not about one or two individuals, but about choosing a team of PH candidates,” he told a media conference here, today.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported as saying that the issue concerning Idris and Nor Azman’s candidacy was still being discussed by the PH component parties.

Apart from PKR, DAP and Amanah, PH is also membered by United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko).

The Malacca state election will be held following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Election Commission has fixed Nov 20 for voting, Nov 8 for nominations and early voting will be held on Nov 16.

-Bernama