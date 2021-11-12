Malacca polls: PN candidates to sign pledge against corruption - Muhyiddin

SHAH ALAM: All 28 Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates contesting in the Malacca state election will have to sign a pledge to wage war against corruption.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said this is in line with the coalition’s stance to stand firm against abuse of power and corruption in addition to serving the people fairly.

“This is the PN’s government guarantee, which is the same assurance for the people of Malacca. To show that we are committed to waging war against corruption, all our candidates have to sign a pledge on this in a day or two.

“This is also to tell the people that the government that is formed after Nov 20 will be the Malacca PN government with policies based on the principles I mentioned earlier,” Muhyiddin said at the ‘Pentas PRN Malacca PN’ programme here, last night.

The event, streamed live on Muhyiddin’s Facebook page, was also attended by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said PN’s manifesto for the Malacca polls will be announced anytime soon.

The Pagoh MP, meanwhile, also hoped that some leeway can be given to candidates contesting in the election to meet voters during the campaign period.

Muhyiddin, who is National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman, also hoped that candidates will be given the opportunity to introduce themselves on television.

Early voting is on Nov 16 and polling is set for Nov 20 to elect representatives to the 28 seats in the Melaka State Legislative Assembly.

