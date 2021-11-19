Malacca polls: Police to take stern action against provocateurs

MELAKA: Police have issued a warning that it will take stern action against any party for inciting extreme provocation that may cause public disorder and endanger safety during the Malacca state election tomorrow.

State police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali (pix) said in preparation of tomorrow’s polling day, the Malacca contingent police have assured that security will be under control and the situation will be safe for the public and voters during the election process.

“We have also mobilised everyone in the state contingent to assist including personnel from the Bukit Aman police headquarters to make preparations in the event there is any threat to security and public order.

“Police will also ensure the voting process set by the Election Commission (EC), from 8.30am to 5.30pm, will run smoothly and safely,“ he said in a statement here, today.

Therefore, Abdul Majid said all eligible voters should not worry about their safety but come out to exercise their voting rights.

He also advised the public in Malacca to accept the election results as they will reflect the voters’ choice.

The EC announced the Malacca election will be held on Nov 20 (tomorrow) after four state assemblymen withdrew their support for the Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. Early voting was done on Nov 16.

