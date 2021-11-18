Malacca polls to decide BN’s GE15 blueprint

PETALING JAYA: The outcome of the Malacca state election will determine Barisan Nasional’s (BN) move in the 15th General Election, reports The Malaysian Insight.

MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon said that if BN wins big in the state polls, the coalition will aim to win the GE15 without the help of other political parties to garner votes.

However, a win for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the state may force BN to work with Bersatu and PAS at GE15 so that the Malay votes are not split, he added.

“The political situation in Malacca will affect the whole country and decide whether the next general election will be held soon or postponed,” Chong told The Malaysian Insight.

Chong said Perikatan Nasional (PN), which is contesting in all 28 state seats in Malacca through Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan, will split the Malay votes where Umno is also contesting.

However, he said MCA was not overly worried about PN candidates’ challenges in the seats the party is competing for.

“PN does not have an impact in constituencies that MCA is contesting at. Our main competition comes from Gerakan but Umno will be impacted by Bersatu and PAS,“ he told the news portal.

On a separate matter, Chong also said that if PH won Malacca, this would not lead to political stability in the country, nor will it put a stop to party hopping.

He said the current chaos in Malaysian politics was because of PH’s 22-month rule at the federal level.

“After the “Sheraton move” last year that led to the collapse of the PH government, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had time and again announced that he had the numbers to form a government, but nothing came of it,“ added Chong.

He said this had led to PH’s momentum slowing down.

In Malacca, he said, Anwar also unilaterally decided to accept two former Umno lawmakers who had caused the fall of the Umno-led state government, claiming that they were not party hoppers.

“Party hopping started after the PH government collapsed. They are the reason there is political instability,” he said.