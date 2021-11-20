Malacca polls: Voting process runs smoothly, high SOP compliance at voting centres

MALACCA: The voting process for the Malacca state election is running smoothly with voters strictly complying with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the new normal circumstances to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Checks by Bernama found Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh (pix) visited two polling centres to ensure smooth flow of the voting process, as well as SOP compliance among the voters.

He spent about 20 minutes at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tun Syed Ahmad Shahabudin Ayer Keroh. After arriving there at 10.15am, he also took the opportunity to visit the special polling tents provided for voters with symptoms or body temperature exceeding 37.5 degrees Celsius.

He also went to the polling station at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Katil and was satisfied with the procedures that were conducted by EC officials, especially in avoiding congestion at the polling stations.

There were no untoward incidents reported at both polling centres, so far.

The voters are reminded to observe physical distancing, wear face masks, use hand sanitisers, take their body temperature and record their attendance by scanning the MySejahtera QR code before entering the polling centres.

Voting for the Malacca state election started at 8am today with the opening of 217 polling centres involving 1,109 channels.

The process, involving 476,037 normal voters out of a total of 495,195 registered voters, is managed by a total of 12,290 election officials from 28 state constituencies. The polling stations will close at 5.30pm today.

-Bernama