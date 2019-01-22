Malacca PPBM confident issues can be resolved through negotiations

MALACCA: Malacca’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders are confident that any dispute within the party can be resolved through negotiations.

The party’s state deputy chief Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (pix) said by taking this initiative, issues within the party could be resolved, thus avoiding prolonged conflict which could lead to divisions within the party.

“All parties have their problems but the important thing is how we overcome these problems and I am convinced that by discussing we can end any controversy.

“In addition, we must also take conflicts and issues arising seriously considering the fact that in Malacca, Pakatan Harapan (PH) won by a simple majority and a wrong move may prove disastrous,“ he told reporters during a visit to a manufacturing plant in Batu Berendam here today.

Mohd Rafiq, who is also Bersatu supreme council member was commenting on the resignation of Masjid Tanah division secretary Major (R) Abdullah Mahadi, which has gone viral on WhatsApp application, since Thursday.

It is learned that the resignation was because he had lost faith in Malacca Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof. — Bernama