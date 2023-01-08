Malacca receives 386 IPR applications

MALACCA: The Malacca government has received a total of 386 applications for three categories under the People’s Income Initiative (IPR) programme from the hardcore poor and B40 households who want to create additional income, the state legislative assembly was told today.

State Women’s Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Noordin (pix) said the applications involved Inisiatif Usahawan Tani (INTAN), Usahawan Makanan (INSAN) and Inisiatif Operator Perkhidmatan (IKHSAN).

Kalsom was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Zaidi Attan (BN-Serkam) regarding the the programme which was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently.

Replying to a question from Zahari Abd Khalil (BN-Durian Tunggal), she said a total of 1,4567 people had been identified as hardcore poor in Malacca, as of July 21.

She said a total of 581 hardcore poor were recorded in Malacca Tengah, Alor Gajah (460) and Jasin (416).

“We always find ways to reduce the hardcore poor numbers since it is in line with prime minister’s wish for it to be dealt with immediately.

“Among the measure is by appointing Perbadanan Melaka Holdings (PMH) to provide jobs to this group so that they are able to generate income thus being able to get out of the hardcore poor status,” she added. -Bernama