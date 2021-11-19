Malacca records declining trend in Covid-19 cases - Dr Rusdi

MALACCA: The number of Covid-19 new infections in Malacca has decreased by seven per cent from 1,400 cases in the 44th epidemiological week (ME) (Oct 31 to Nov 6) to 1,300 cases in the 45th ME (Nov 7 to 13).

State Health director Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman said the average number of active cases also dropped by 8.7 per cent from 3,075 cases (44th ME) to 2,809 (45th ME), and the trend has been consistent since the 40th ME.

“The death cases also showed a decline of 33 per cent from six cases (44th ME) to four cases (45th ME). The number of cases requiring treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) showed an 11.8 per cent decrease from 17 cases (44th ME) to 15 cases (45th ME),” he said in a statement today.

Malacca recorded the fifth-highest incidence rate in Malaysia at 290 per 100,000 population within 14 days from Nov 4, he said, adding that the infectivity rate in the state also decreased from 0.99 (44th ME) to 0.97 at the end of the 45th ME.

Rusdi said the number of patients requiring respiratory assistance also reduced by 14.3 per cent from seven cases (44th ME) to six cases (45th ME).

As of Nov 13, there were a total of 181 cumulative clusters in the state, of which 167 clusters had ended while 14 others were still active.

On hospital admissions, Dr Rusdi said as of Nov 13, only seven of the total 198 new cases were patients in categories three, four and five.

“Also, a total of 915 fatalities were reported, with 119 of them brought in dead while the death due to Covid-19 stands at 1.3 per cent as of Nov 13.

“About 63.3 per cent of the death cases involved unvaccinated individuals, partially vaccinated (25.6 per cent) and fully vaccinated (11 per cent),” he added.

On the vaccination rate, a total of 701,621 individuals or 92.2 per cent of the adult population and 77,204 individuals or 89.3 per cent of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in the state have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of Nov 13.

A total of 44,369 individuals or 6.5 per cent of the adult population have received their booster shot for the same period, he added.

-Bernama