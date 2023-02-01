Malacca religious dept: ‘No bikinis please’

PETALING JAYA: The Islamic authorities in Malacca wants action to be taken against tourists in bikinis following a video of beachgoers in bikinis at a beach went viral on social media.

Malacca Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIM) chief Che Sukri Che Mat reportedly said the department now plans to put up signboards reminding tourists to dress modestly and not partake in activities that are considered sensitive to Muslims.

“Wearing such attire (such as bikinis) is only suitable for the bedroom, not to be shown off to the community in Pulau Besar,” he was quoted by Harian Metro as saying.

“This is the first and last (warning). Don’t repeat this; we will not compromise,” he said.

Sukri said a meeting will be held with the police, local government and state development authorities over the matter.