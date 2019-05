MALACCA: Residents here will face water rationing if the state does not receive rain by June 15, said Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said although the state government had performed an initial seeding process last week, rainfall only occurred outside the water catchment area.

He said the situation did not contribute to the increase in water levels at the Durian Tunggal Dam which recorded a reading of 37.8%.

“So far, the Durian Tunggal Dam is the most affected with the water level at 37.8% compared to the Jus Dam (at 66.4%) and the Asahan Dam (at 62.5%),“ he told reporters at a press conference after chairing the Malacca State Executive Council Meeting here, today. — Bernama