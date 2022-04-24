Malacca road fatalities increase 50% in January to March this year

MALACCA: Road fatalities in Malacca amounted to 48 cases from January to March this year, an increase of 50 per cent compared with 32 cases reported for the same period last year.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) head, Supt Amran @ Mohamad Zaki Omar, said the number was seen as worrying, and police would intensify awareness and road safety campaigns for motorists through ‘Op Selamat 18’ in conjunction with the upcoming Aidilfitri.

“Through the campaign, we will provide advice and guidance to motorists so that they can practice prudent driving when returning to their hometown for the Aidilfitri holiday, thus reducing the risk,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the Ops Selamat 18 Tour and the Go to Safety Point (GTSP) programmes in Semabok here today.

These programmes, under JSPT and in collaboration with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), for the Southern Zone, will make stops at selected stations, starting in Johor before moving to Malacca and ending in Negeri Sembilan, to remind the community and advise motorists to always abide by traffic rules.

Commenting further, Amran said that during the upcoming Aidilfitri holiday, Malacca police will place officers and personnel in each district in the focus areas to carry out traffic dispersal in the event of traffic congestion.

“Apart from that, we also have four ‘jammed squad’ teams, consisting of one officer and four personnel, who will be mobilised to a location in the event that they receive any complaints posted on various media.

“We do not have hotspots, but the JSPT will conduct monitoring on the main roads in the state, including along the Lebuh Alor Gajah-Melaka-Jasin (AMJ) and Lebuh Sungai Udang-Paya Rumput-Alor Gajah (SPA), as accidents often occurred in these locations,” he said.

He said police also expected more than 100,000 vehicles to enter Malacca in conjunction with the Aidilfitri holiday; thus far there were no plans to mount roadblocks at entry points to avoid severe congestion unless it involved a criminal case. - Bernama