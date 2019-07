MALACCA: The Malacca Road Transport Department will be auctioning off 87 confiscated vehicles, including two vans and a lorry, to the public on Aug 15.

Its director, Muhammad Firdaus Shariff said of the total, 81 were cloned vehicles, with the highest price set for RM19,500 for a Honda Accord, and the lowest of RM450 for a Proton Saga.

He said the other six vehicles were those with ‘scrap’ status, including a Honda Odyssey which would be auctioned off at the highest price of RM12,000 or a Perodua Kancil at RM300.

All those vehicles would be put on display for public inspection from 9am to 4pm on Aug 8 and 9.

“The auction document can be purchased at RM100 each at the Finance Unit of Malacca RTD from today until Aug 13,” he told reporters here.

Muhammad Firdaus the minimum bid for each vehicle is RM100 and only the bidders with complete documents would be allowed to participate in the auction. — Bernama