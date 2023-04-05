Malacca’s water supply can last until August despite hot spell

MALACCA: Malacca is expected to sustain its water supply capacity until August this year even if the current hot spell continues and the predicted El Nino hits in June, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof (pix).

He said the water level at the state’s three main dams of Durian Tunggal in Alor Gajah, and Jus and Asahan in Jasin had always been at the maximum capacity.

“The state government has taken early measures to ensure all water catchment areas including at the three main dams in the state are at their maximum capacity. We are prepared for the El Nino phenomenon.

“We are prepared to implement scheduled distribution of water in the state through Syarikat Air Malacca Berhad (SAMB) in the event of a drought,” he told reporters here today.

He was speaking at the Pengkalan Batu state constituency Aidilfitri open house, which was attended by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

Ab Rauf said as at May 2, Durian Tunggal Dam recorded 99.7 per cent capacity in water level while Jus Dam and Asahan Dam were at 100 per cent.

Yesterday, media reports said the El Nino phenomenon was expected to begin in June with the advent of the Southwest monsoon, with the weather marked by a dry and hot spell. - Bernama