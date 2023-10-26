Malacca seeks special allocation of RM12m to improve, upgrade roads

MALACCA: The Malacca state government has applied for a special allocation of RM12 million from the Federal government to improve and upgrade its roads to ensure smoother traffic flow, especially in high-traffic areas.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer said the allocation also covered the implementation of the ‘No Right Turn’ programme in several identified locations.

“For the ‘No Right Turn’ programme, so far we have identified five areas with two implemented, involving the Hang Jebat Stadium intersection on the Sungai Udang-Paya Rumput-Ayer Keroh (SPA) road and the Kandang-Duyong intersection.

“The implementation of the programme at both these locations has received positive feedback and managed to streamline traffic flow. The implementation in the other areas will require a special budget for upgrading works, such as road widening and so on,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he was a guest on the ‘Apa Khabau YB’ segment on Konti Malacca FM at the Malacca Broadcasting Department in Jalan Taming Sari here.

Elaborating, Hameed said they will identify more areas requiring upgrades, especially at the state’s entry points via main roads to the city to facilitate traffic flow and provide convenience to tourists in conjunction with the Visit Malacca Year 2024 (TMM2024).

Meanwhile, Hameed, who is also the Ayer Limau assemblyman, is targeting over 5,000 people to join the ‘Masjid Tanah Berselawat Malam Cinta Rasul’ programme at Dataran Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram on Saturday (Oct 28).

He said the 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm programme would have events like congressional prayers, religious talks and Selawat recitation for Prophet Muhamad SAW.

“This programme will also feature the likes of Sheikh Abdul Karim Omar Al-Makki, in addition to a talk by independent preacher Ustaz Shamsul Debat,” he said. -Bernama