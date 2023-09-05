Malacca selected to host national-level International Firefighters Day 2023 celebration

MALACCA: Malacca has been selected to host the national-level International Firefighters Day 2023 celebration which will be held on May 14 at the Independence Declaration Memorial Square in Bandar Hilir, here.

Malacca Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Abu Bakar Katain said a host of activities have been lined up at several locations around the state from May 11 to 14.

“The International Firefighters Day 2023 celebration is a community’s recognition not only in Malaysia but throughout the world to pay tribute to firefighters for their cooperation, commitment and sacrifices in dealing with emergency situations, disasters and so forth.

“The opening ceremony will be officiated by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Malacca Tun Mohd Ali Rustam at 9am and will be attended by Local Government Development (KPKT) Minister Nga Kor Ming, leaders, KPKT and JBPM top management, “ he told a press conference here today.

He said at the ceremony, a guard of honour and a parade showcasing 2,000 firefighters from various JBPM units will be mounted and the public will get to see a procession of fire engines and other performances.

He said buskers made up of firefighters from Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur will be performing at night on May 13 at Dataran Pahlawan here.

Meanwhile, Abu Bakar said Malacca JBPM received 327 calls related to open burning in the state between January and April this year.

He said among the areas that have been identified to have frequent complaints of open fires were Tangga Batu and Ayer Keroh in the Malaccaa Tengah district and Masjid Tanah in the Alor Gajah district.

He said the department had been working closely with Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and the Department of Environment in monitoring the hot weather situation in the state in efforts to curb open burning.

“We will increase our patrols especially in the fire hotspot areas and we have also instructed the volunteer fire brigade in six branches and the community fire brigade to be on standby to assist JBPM whenever needed,“ he said while advising the public to make compost pits instead of resorting to open burning.

Meanwhile, he said the Malacca JBPM received a RM2.4 million allocation to upgrade its facilities at several fire stations (BBP) especially at Malacca Tengah and Merlimau BBPs and the upgrading works will be implemented in stages. -Bernama