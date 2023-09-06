Malacca SPM top scorer hopes to get scholarship in aerospace engineering

MALACCA: Muhammad Azran Iman Muhamad Sa’id, who obtained A+ in all subjects in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination, hopes to get a full scholarship to pursue his studies in aerospace engineering at a university abroad.

The Sekolah Menengah Sains Muzaffar Syah former student said obtaining the scholarship was important because he did not want to burden his retired father Muhamad Sa’id Ghani, 56, and housewife mother Aidah A Rahman, 55, with huge education costs.

“I come from a B40 family and have studied hard to excel in SPM to change my family’s future and make my parents proud. I also want to prove that a B40 student can also succeed in studies.

“So far, I have applied for several scholarships including the Young Talent Development Programme under the Majlis Amanah Rakyat,“ he told reporters when met at the SPM results announcement ceremony here yesterday.

Muhammad Azran Iman said he planned to first pursue his studies at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) under the ASASIpintar at Geniuspintar UKM programme before taking A-levels and then continuing his studies in the United Kingdom. - Bernama