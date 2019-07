PETALING JAYA: A Malacca state assemblyman and a clerk were nabbed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds in 2016.

MACC chief, Latheefa Koya in a statement today confirmed the arrests. Both were released on bail.

“Both of them are required to be present at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court tomorrow over alleged misappropriation of allocation for the Strategic Linkages initiative under the NBOS in 2016 for Malacca that was channelled through Japerun,“ she said.

The duo are expected to be present at the Ayer Keroh sessions court in Malacca at 8.30am tomorrow.

The assemblyman, was a former state exco member.

The case involves the alleged misappropriation of funds for a state initiative.