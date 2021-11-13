Malacca state election: Do not ‘keep’ special child at home - Teacher Aziah

MELAKA: With more than 20 years experience in handling special children, Aziah Mohd Sa’ad or Cikgu Aziah (pix), who is Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Kuala Linggi seat in the Malacca state election, is indeed a strong and patient woman.

These characteristics will be an advantage in her role as an elected representative if given the mandate by the voters.

Cikgu Aziah, who also has a special child, 29 -year -old Mujahid Abdul Ghani, said she would focus on education for children with disabilities (OKU) in her campaign.

“Many parents still ‘keep’ their OKU children at home, when in fact, they need to be sent to special education schools so that their potential can be discovered and thus, they can learn to manage themselves.

“We call them children of heaven, they are our ticket to heaven,“ she told Bernama, here.

Aziah said parents with special children also need to register their children with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) so that the parties involved can channel the necessary assistance to them.

Apart from the issue on OKU, Aziah said she would also focus on education, especially for fishermen’s children in Kuala Linggi.

These retired teachers said as fishermen, they spend a lot of time at sea and do not have time to care about their children’s education.

“These children also help their parents and sometimes they do not go to school because they are tired. If this continues, how are the children going to help change their parents’ life, and also of themselves,” she said.

As a woman candidate, she will also focus on the economic development of women in the area, where she hoped to provide assistance, in terms of capital and knowledge, so that they can generate income to help their family.

Apart from that, Aziah also sees the potential of Kuala Linggi as a tourist destination and hopes to be able to develop Umbai, Muara Sungai Duyong and Alai, which are popular places for those wanting to eat grilled fish and other seafood.

“Tourists who come here will have many options. If they want to eat here, we have the Fort Supai Floating Grilled Fish Restaurant,” she added.

Aziah, who is Masjid Tanah PAS Muslimat chief and the wife of former Melaka PAS Commissioner Abdul Ghani Abdul Rahman, will face Rosli Abdullah of BN, Julasapiyah Kassim (PH) and Kamisan Palil (Independent) in the four-cornered contest for the Kuala Linggi seat.

-Bernama