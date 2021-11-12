Malacca state election: PN to launch manifesto this Sunday (Updated)

MELAKA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is launching its manifesto for the Malacca state election this Sunday, according to its campaign coordinator.

PN Malacca election campaign coordinator Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Che’gu Bard, said the the PN manifesto, which contained, among others, pledges to fight corruption and create a stable state government, would be launched in a hybrid manner by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. (pix)

He told this to Bernama when met here, today.

Last Wednesday, Barisan Nasional (BN) launched its manifesto for the Malacca state election themed, Stability for Prosperity, which outlines five thrust areas and 103 initiatives.

On the same day, Pakatan Harapan (PH) also unveiled its manifesto, called the Action Plan for Progress with Hope, for the Malacca state election, containing three core areas, namely welfare, prosperity and stability, with six strategies and 32 initiatives.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 as polling day for the Malacca state election, with early voting on Nov 16.

The election is called following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Melaka PN chairman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the PN manifesto to be launched this Sunday would be announced by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at 5 pm in Shah Alam, Selangor.

He said the manifesto would cover all aspects and layers of the multi -racial community in the state.

