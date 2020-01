SINGAPORE: The signing of revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is expected to take place at the conclusion of the 14th Malacca Straits Patrol (MSP) Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) Meeting today.

In a statement today, the Singapore Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the revised SOPs seek to strengthen information-sharing linkages and enhance mutual understanding and collaboration between MSP members.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) is hosting the two-day meeting which is attended by representatives from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Malaysia is represented by Major-General Hashim Aman Shah, the Assistant Chief of Staff of Defence Operations and Training with the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

During the meeting, member states will discuss the increased incidence of sea robberies in the Singapore Straits, and possible measures to strengthen information-sharing and operational coordination to deter and disrupt such robberies within their respective territorial waters in the Straits of Malacca and the Singapore Straits.

“The Straits of Malacca and Singapore are critical and strategic waterways. It is therefore in everyone’s interest to secure the maritime safety of the vessels passing through this busy waterway”, said RADM Edwin Leong, the RSN’s Head of Naval Operations, in reiterating the importance of the MSP which was established in 2004.

“Measures to keep the Straits safe, range from vessels adopting best practices, to littoral states exchanging information and responding quickly to disrupt sea robberies,“ said Leong. — Bernama