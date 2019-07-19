Malacca Straits safe, no external threats: Armed Forces chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The Straits of Malacca is safe and there have been no external security threats, said Chief of Armed Forces (ATM) Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin.

While countries can step up control and security as a precautionary measure, he reiterated that there was no indication that the nation’s waters were unsafe, he told reporters after receiving Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, at the ATM headquarters at Wisma Pertahanan, here today.

Zulkifli was commenting on reports that China’s Transport Ministry had urged shipping companies from the country to enhance security when their vessels were in the Straits of Malacca.

Also present were Army chief Gen Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi, Royal Malaysian Navy chief, Admiral Datuk Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) chief, Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Abdul Hamid was accompanied by Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd, and Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad.

Among the issues discussed were ATM’s readiness in considering the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) proposal for police personnel to get health services at military hospitals, while the navy talks were on improving security at the country’s borders including the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom). — Bernama