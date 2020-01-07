Malacca targets RM120M in zakat collection for 2020

MALACCA: The Malacca Islamic Religious Council (Maim) through Zakat Malacca targets to collect RM120 million in zakat contributions this year, says Chief Minister Adly Zahari (pix).

Adly, who is also the Maim chairman, said the target was realistic, as the collection in 2019 was an impressive RM98.85 million, above the set target of RM95 million.

This, he said, was a 12% increase from the RM87.81 million collected in 2018.

“It is hoped that the zakat funds collected can help drive welfare, education and other assistance for the Muslim community in Malacca,“ he told reporters after the Malacca state government’s monthly assembly and 2020 New Year’s address here today.

Meanwhile, Adly said the state government is targeting one million more tourists in 2020 compared to the total last year, with the first 10 months of 2019 recording 13.67 million tourists to the state.

“With Visit Malaysia Year 2020 I believe this target is achievable,“ he said.

Meanwhile, for the welfare of the people in the state, Adly said the government through the Amanah Finance House, had allocated RM10 million, namely RM5 million each for housing loans and micro-credit for the people via Dana Harta Bumiputera. — Bernama