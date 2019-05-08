Malacca TNB to refund overcharged customers

MALACCA: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will be recrediting customers with excessively high electricity bills in the state if verification found overcharging have occurred.

Malacca TNB (Customer Service) head, Ahmad Rezahan Mohammad said TNB would be conducting rechecking bills on receiving such complaints.

“TNB acknowledged the issue of high energy bills faced by a handful of consumers using TNB smart meters in several places in Malacca as reported via social media.

“There will be no electricity supply cut while the customer’s complaint is being attended to,” he said in a statement here today.

On Monday, Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari was reported as saying that the state government took a serious view on claims of high electricity bill following the installation of smart metres by TNB and urged TNB to take all complaints seriously.

Ahmad Rezahan said smart metre users can obtain further information by contacting TNB at its customer service line at 1300-88-5454 or visit the nearest TNB office. — Bernama