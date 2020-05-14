Malacca to allow Friday prayers in mosques from May 29: Mufti

MALACCA: Friday prayers in mosques in Malacca will be allowed from May 29 but with conditions, Malacca Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil said today.

The decision on the matter was reached at a special meeting of the Malacca Fatwa (Edict) Committee yesterday, he said.

Abdul Halim said only 40 worshippers will be allowed for the Friday prayers but added that this will be subject to developments and the consideration of the National Security Council.

The mosque managements must take the appropriate control measures to ensure the health of the worshippers in compliance with the standard operating procedures of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), he said.

“There will be no Friday prayers in mosques in Malacca tomorrow (May 15) and on May 22. These will be replaced with the Zuhur prayers at home,” he said.

The special meeting yesterday also decided that there will be no Aidilfitri prayers in mosques in Malacca, he said, adding that these prayers will be held within the family at home. - Bernama