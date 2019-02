MALACCA: Malacca will build a “waste to energy” station at the Sungai Udang sanitary landfill here by the end of next year, to address the problem of waste management more effectively, Chief Minister Adly Zahari said.

He said the construction of the station in collaboration with the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) was necessary due to the urgent need as the landfill in Sungai Udang was expected to reach its maximum capacity by 2023.

He said the station would be built on 3.2ha piece of land, adding that the land acquisition involved a cost of RM3.64 million.

“The state government will provide the land, while the technology and construction of the station will be carried out by the KPKT as there is an urgent need for it to be built quickly.

“This station needs to be completed within the next three years before 2023, based on the current situation of the existing landfill and its capacity to accommodate waste in the state,“ he told a press conference after a state executive council meeting, here, today.

He said the land acquisition process was expected to be completed within the next four to six months before other processes such as the design plan and tender offer.

In another development, Adly said companies, the public, corporate bodies and agencies were invited to sponsor 60 of the 84 animals and upkeep of facilities at Malacca Zoo under its sponsorship programme.

He said the move was to improve the management and services of the zoo as a tourist destination. — Bernama