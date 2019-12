MALACCA: The Malacca government will discuss with the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and its settlers on finding a solution to issues affecting land belonging to the agency in the state, which the settlers claimed are burdening them.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the Felda settlers claimed they not only had to pay assessment tax to the local authorities, but also the charges imposed by Felda.

They claimed that this only happened in Felda land scheme in Malacca, he told reporters this after the Meet the People programme in Seri Bendahara, here today.

On a suggestion for the state government to take over management of Felda land schemes in the state, Adly said the state government is prepared to do so to ease the burden of the settlers. - Bernama